Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and NanoFlex Power (NASDAQ:OPVS) Financial Analysis

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Broadcom alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Broadcom and NanoFlex Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 27 0 2.87 NanoFlex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadcom currently has a consensus price target of $389.37, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than NanoFlex Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NanoFlex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and NanoFlex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 10.70% 32.44% 10.15% NanoFlex Power N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoFlex Power has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and NanoFlex Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $22.60 billion 6.81 $2.72 billion $17.41 21.86 NanoFlex Power $290,000.00 12.71 -$13.52 million N/A N/A

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than NanoFlex Power.

Summary

Broadcom beats NanoFlex Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The company also offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; and optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. In addition, it provides mainframe and enterprise software solution and cybersecurity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company has a collaboration agreement with Liqid Inc. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NanoFlex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.