Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.37). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 54,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

