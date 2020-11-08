Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Hubbell by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.