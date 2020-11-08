Brokerages Anticipate Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.49). Retrophin reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTRX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Retrophin from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Retrophin in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

RTRX stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $208,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $861,320 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,636,000 after buying an additional 396,250 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter valued at $5,103,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Retrophin by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 359,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,041,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,037,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

