Brokerages Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.09. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.39.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $3,360,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,955 shares of company stock worth $49,801,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of COUP opened at $304.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.76 and its 200-day moving average is $263.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -182.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.