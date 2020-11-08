Brokerages Set Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target at $27.40

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

AFYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Afya stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Afya has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Afya by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,916,000 after acquiring an additional 528,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Afya by 66.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 743,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Afya by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,290,000 after acquiring an additional 224,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Afya by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 179,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Afya by 25.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,293,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 261,205 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

