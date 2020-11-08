Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target at $490.00

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $491.75.
A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.
In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,479 shares of company stock valued at $42,850,586 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MarketAxess stock opened at $579.18 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $602.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.01. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.46.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.