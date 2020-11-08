Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target at $490.00

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $491.75.

A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,479 shares of company stock valued at $42,850,586 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $579.18 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $602.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.01. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

