Brokerages Set TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target at $12.21

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 494,964 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI opened at $5.81 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

