Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $29.80

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WW. BidaskClub raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WW International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 13.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 62.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

