Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Bruker’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

