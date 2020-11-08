Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Given New $49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.43.
CBT opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cabot by 8.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cabot by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.
