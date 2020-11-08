Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Given New $49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.43.

CBT opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cabot by 8.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cabot by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

