Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 23rd

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend by 337.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cabot Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NYSE COG opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

