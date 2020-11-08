CACHE Gold (CGT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $192,194.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $192,194.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $62.69 or 0.00411329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00024685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00321788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.05 or 0.03445076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00026069 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,694 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

