Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,354.54

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,354.54 and traded as low as $1,340.00. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) shares last traded at $1,390.00, with a volume of 3,193 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,354.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.09. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s payout ratio is 15.90%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

