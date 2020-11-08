Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.24-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $74-78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.15 million.

CMBM stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $650.60 million, a PE ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.