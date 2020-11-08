Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -932,000.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,899,000 after buying an additional 5,991,645 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,961,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,785 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in Cameco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,188,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,685 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,443,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Cameco by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,057,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,588,000 after purchasing an additional 866,653 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

