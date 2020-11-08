Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $52.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 451,915 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 937.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 407,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 368,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 36.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,370,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after acquiring an additional 364,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.