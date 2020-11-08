Canaccord Genuity Cuts Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Price Target to $10.00

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.13.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a PE ratio of -398.00 and a beta of 0.41. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.