Canaccord Genuity Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$150.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$155.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$124.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$67.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$158.63.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.