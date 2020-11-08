Canaccord Genuity Raises Pan Orient Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to $0.30

Pan Orient Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $0.25 to $0.30 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of PIFYF stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Pan Orient Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
About Pan Orient Energy
