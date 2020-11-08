Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CU. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB set a C$37.50 target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) stock opened at C$30.50 on Friday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$25.25 and a 52 week high of C$42.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

