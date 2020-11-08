Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CU. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB set a C$37.50 target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) stock opened at C$30.50 on Friday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$25.25 and a 52 week high of C$42.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit