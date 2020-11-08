Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.49

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.49 and traded as low as $3.12. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 800 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

