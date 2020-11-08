Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4,038.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,600. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.