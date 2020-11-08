Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 24 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $654.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $599.25 and a 200-day moving average of $560.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $672.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

