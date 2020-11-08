Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,942,000 after buying an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $166.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average of $143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,866 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,531 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.