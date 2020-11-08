Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.34.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

