Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nov 8th, 2020

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 38,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

