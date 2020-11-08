Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $429.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRDF shares. BidaskClub raised Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

