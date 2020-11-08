Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $429.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRDF shares. BidaskClub raised Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders

Earnings History for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit