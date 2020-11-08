Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Aegis increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.13.

CSII stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

