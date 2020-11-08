Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Cardlytics stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $152,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,922,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 47,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,891.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 90,126 shares of company stock worth $6,377,410 and sold 39,739 shares worth $3,075,523. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

