Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.59. Cardtronics reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $784.18 million, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 236.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 42.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 143.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

