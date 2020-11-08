Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.33

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and traded as high as $15.47. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 11,910 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.17. The firm has a market cap of $574.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.88.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CUP.U)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

