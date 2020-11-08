Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.48.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

