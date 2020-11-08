carVertical (CV) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $32,052.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00186472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00028505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.01070364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000537 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002530 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

