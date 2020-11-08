CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.

CTT opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $430.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.34. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

CTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.