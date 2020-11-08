Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.03. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 460,521 shares changing hands.

CDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 49,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

