Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,035.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $705.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

