Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006560 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and $7,900.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00024600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00321718 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.85 or 0.03433963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00027553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 15,486,315 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.