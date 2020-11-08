Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.24. Centamin plc (CEE.TO) shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 33,019 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Youssef Abbas El-Raghy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total transaction of C$423,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,662 shares in the company, valued at C$715,370.71.

Centamin plc (CEE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

