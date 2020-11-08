Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 6.59.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $81,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

