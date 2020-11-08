CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of CNP opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

