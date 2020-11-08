CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to “Sector Weight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.44.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $29.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,218,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 79,793 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.