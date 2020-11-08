CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of CF opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 149.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

