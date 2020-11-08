Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
CQP stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $43.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.
