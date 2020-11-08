Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CQP stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Citigroup lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.