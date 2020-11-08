Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

NYSE CVX opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

