Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,779 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,570,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154,285 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 12.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 27.5% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securiti dropped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Chevron stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

