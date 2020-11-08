Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC cut their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.