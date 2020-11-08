China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.53

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $8.21. China Finance Online shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 21,352 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

