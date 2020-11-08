Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,315,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.14.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,326.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,271.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,133.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 158.63, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

