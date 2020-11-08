Churchill China plc (CHH.L) (LON:CHH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,114.21

Churchill China plc (CHH.L) (LON:CHH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,114.21 and traded as low as $1,040.00. Churchill China plc (CHH.L) shares last traded at $1,040.00, with a volume of 16,067 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $114.09 million and a PE ratio of 21.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,033.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.21.

Get Churchill China plc (CHH.L) alerts:

In other Churchill China plc (CHH.L) news, insider David M. O’Connor sold 18,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.85), for a total value of £192,697.40 ($251,760.39).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter servingware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China plc (CHH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China plc (CHH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.